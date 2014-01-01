Send money or goods

How to help us?

The most urgent needs are the basic needs: shelter, clothes, food, and medicine. On a second level we are creating employment for the poor and seeking markets to sell abroad.

a. Send goods

To send goods (food, clothes, medicine, toys for children, emergency electrical generators, solar panels, …, we need sowing-and knitting machines to create employment …) by containers please contact us by email.

b. Send money

Financial support on the account of Father Daniel Maes o.praem in Belgium (From there the money goes the Lebanese account of Mother Agnes Mariam and Sister Carmel).

IBAN BE 32-068-2083244-02

BIC GKCCBEBB

Abdijlaan 16 B-2400 Mol-Postel Mar Yakub, Qara, Syria

Maesdaniel3@gmail.com